Media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s application for a permanent stay of proceedings comes just half a month before the start of his 30-day trial next month. Photo: AP
Hong Kong national security law: media tycoon Jimmy Lai asks court to terminate his collusion case, arguing denial of fair trial
- Lai, 74, says justice minister’s decision to deny him a jury trial has deprived him of a right to a fair hearing
- The application comes just half a month before Lai’s 30-day trial begins
