Media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s application for a permanent stay of proceedings comes just half a month before the start of his 30-day trial next month. Photo: AP
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s application for a permanent stay of proceedings comes just half a month before the start of his 30-day trial next month. Photo: AP
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: media tycoon Jimmy Lai asks court to terminate his collusion case, arguing denial of fair trial

  • Lai, 74, says justice minister’s decision to deny him a jury trial has deprived him of a right to a fair hearing
  • The application comes just half a month before Lai’s 30-day trial begins

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:28pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s application for a permanent stay of proceedings comes just half a month before the start of his 30-day trial next month. Photo: AP
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s application for a permanent stay of proceedings comes just half a month before the start of his 30-day trial next month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE