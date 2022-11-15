The defendant had posted comments on Telegram channels and the LIHKG forum. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: delivery worker jailed for a year for trying to start ‘revolution’, publishing seditious statements
- Chan Tai-sum, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of doing an act or acts with seditious intention and one of inciting others to take part in an unlawful assembly
- Defendant had posted provocative comments on the popular LIHKG forum and several Telegram groups between August 19 and December 13, 2021
