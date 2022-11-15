The defendant had posted comments on Telegram channels and the LIHKG forum. Photo: SCMP
The defendant had posted comments on Telegram channels and the LIHKG forum. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: delivery worker jailed for a year for trying to start ‘revolution’, publishing seditious statements

  • Chan Tai-sum, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of doing an act or acts with seditious intention and one of inciting others to take part in an unlawful assembly
  • Defendant had posted provocative comments on the popular LIHKG forum and several Telegram groups between August 19 and December 13, 2021

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:55pm, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The defendant had posted comments on Telegram channels and the LIHKG forum. Photo: SCMP
The defendant had posted comments on Telegram channels and the LIHKG forum. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE