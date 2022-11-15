Chan Chak-ming, president of Hong Kong’s Law Society, will speak at a legal industry conference in Sydney. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong Law Society president heads to Australia in bid to clear up misunderstandings over city’s rule of law
- Chan Chak-ming will speak at a legal industry conference in Sydney in the sector’s latest effort to counter lingering negative impressions overseas
- He says it’s not the society’s job to ‘tell good stories of Hong Kong’, but body wants to present situation in factual manner and let legal community assess objectively
Chan Chak-ming, president of Hong Kong’s Law Society, will speak at a legal industry conference in Sydney. Photo: Yik Yeung-man