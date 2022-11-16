Police officers display evidence collected in a joint enforcement action against a suspected fraud syndicate operating in Macau and Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest 56 from suspected fraud syndicate that scammed HK$7 million out of Hong Kong and Macau residents

  • Police say 70 per cent of victims were under the age of 40 and attribute it to young people spending more time on social media
  • Fraudsters spread so-called recruitment advertisements through instant messaging apps among others, according to the force

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 5:46pm, 16 Nov, 2022

