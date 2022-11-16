Police officers display evidence collected in a joint enforcement action against a suspected fraud syndicate operating in Macau and Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police arrest 56 from suspected fraud syndicate that scammed HK$7 million out of Hong Kong and Macau residents
- Police say 70 per cent of victims were under the age of 40 and attribute it to young people spending more time on social media
- Fraudsters spread so-called recruitment advertisements through instant messaging apps among others, according to the force
