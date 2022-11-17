Hong Kong’s flag carrier came under the spotlight last year after its staff were accused of breaching Covid protocol. Photo: Winson Wong
2 former Cathay Pacific flight attendants convicted of breaching Hong Kong’s Covid quarantine rules while infected at start of fifth wave
- Pair’s actions late last year were thought to have triggered city’s fifth wave of infections, its deadliest by far
- Carrier at the time came under fire and was accused of exploiting loophole, allowing staff on commercial flights to return on cargo ones and isolate at home
Hong Kong’s flag carrier came under the spotlight last year after its staff were accused of breaching Covid protocol. Photo: Winson Wong