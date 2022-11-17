Hong Kong Customs displays counterfeit football jerseys seized on eve of World Cup. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong football fans warned to be cautious when buying merchandise as 100,000 suspected counterfeit jerseys seized
- Suspected counterfeit jerseys have an estimated market value of HK$50 million, according to force
- Customs officers arrest 15 suspects believed to be involved in 20 cases during a special operation between October 31 and November 10
