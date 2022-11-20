Police officers discplined for watching sex video evidence without authorisation. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officers who without authorisation viewed video evidence of couple having sex on balcony disciplined
- Insider says officers checked out the video out of “curiosity” about what the woman looked like, but no criminal actions involved
- Source adds no evidence to support media claim that the video was later circulated on messaging service WhatsApp
