A man has been arrested on suspicion of posting seditious messages on his social media accounts. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of sedition after he thanks South Korean authorities for anthem mix up
- 42-year-old accused of posting seditious messages on his social media accounts since last year
- Suspect allegedly appealed to people who were opposed to the government’s anti-pandemic policy to resist
