A man has been arrested on suspicion of posting seditious messages on his social media accounts. Photo: AFP
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of sedition after he thanks South Korean authorities for anthem mix up

  • 42-year-old accused of posting seditious messages on his social media accounts since last year
  • Suspect allegedly appealed to people who were opposed to the government’s anti-pandemic policy to resist

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:37pm, 21 Nov, 2022

