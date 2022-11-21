Lawyers have also been asked to keep private any information they receive while serving as the government’s counsel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Private practice lawyers taking on Hong Kong government cases asked to sign form confirming they will ‘duly observe’ national security law

  • In letter seen by Post, Department of Justice asks barristers to respond in two weeks
  • Legal practitioners also asked to keep private any information they receive while serving as the government’s counsel

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:08pm, 21 Nov, 2022

