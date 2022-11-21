Lawyers have also been asked to keep private any information they receive while serving as the government’s counsel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Private practice lawyers taking on Hong Kong government cases asked to sign form confirming they will ‘duly observe’ national security law
- In letter seen by Post, Department of Justice asks barristers to respond in two weeks
- Legal practitioners also asked to keep private any information they receive while serving as the government’s counsel
Lawyers have also been asked to keep private any information they receive while serving as the government’s counsel. Photo: Sam Tsang