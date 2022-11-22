Members of Hong Kong’s rugby club were interviewed by police on Monday. Photo: Handout
Members of Hong Kong Rugby Union interviewed by police over national anthem mix-ups at overseas sports events

  • Police spokesman says investigation will cover three separate incidents during which protest song was either played or labelled as national anthem during sports events
  • Officers from police’s organised crime and triad bureau on the case and looking into whether incidents constitute breach of city’s laws

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:23am, 22 Nov, 2022

