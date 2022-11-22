The total haul of 64 million cigarettes has an estimated street value of HK$180 million. Photo: May Tse
Black market cigarettes worth HK$180 million seized by Hong Kong customs in second-largest bust this year
- Officers intercepted container trucks and seized some 64 million cigarettes last week
- Smuggling syndicate said to have illegally imported cigarettes before repackaging them for overseas markets
The total haul of 64 million cigarettes has an estimated street value of HK$180 million. Photo: May Tse