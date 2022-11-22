The total haul of 64 million cigarettes has an estimated street value of HK$180 million. Photo: May Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Black market cigarettes worth HK$180 million seized by Hong Kong customs in second-largest bust this year

  • Officers intercepted container trucks and seized some 64 million cigarettes last week
  • Smuggling syndicate said to have illegally imported cigarettes before repackaging them for overseas markets

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:31pm, 22 Nov, 2022

