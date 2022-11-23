Graduates of the Chinese University of Hong Kong take part in a illegal protest in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
20-year-old Hongkonger sentenced to up to 3 years in detention for chanting ‘seditious’ slogans at illegal protest at university
- Tong Cheuk-him, who is already in custody, has been found guilty of 10 charges in two previous cases
- Judge gives defendant one more chance and spares him jail time because he was only 18 when he joined the march at Chinese University in 2020
Graduates of the Chinese University of Hong Kong take part in a illegal protest in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng