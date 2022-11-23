Graduates of the Chinese University of Hong Kong take part in a illegal protest in 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

20-year-old Hongkonger sentenced to up to 3 years in detention for chanting ‘seditious’ slogans at illegal protest at university

  • Tong Cheuk-him, who is already in custody, has been found guilty of 10 charges in two previous cases
  • Judge gives defendant one more chance and spares him jail time because he was only 18 when he joined the march at Chinese University in 2020

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:01pm, 23 Nov, 2022

