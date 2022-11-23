A judge has sentenced a man to an indefinite term at a psychiatric centre for attempting to murder his flatmate after hearing voices. Picture: Warton Li
A judge has sentenced a man to an indefinite term at a psychiatric centre for attempting to murder his flatmate after hearing voices. Picture: Warton Li
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge sentences man to psychiatric centre for trying to kill flatmate after hearing voices

  • Defendant attacked victim with a cleaver after he heard a voice accusing him of stealing a packet of cigarettes, court told
  • Judge rules indefinite hospital stay in interests of defendant and public

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:16pm, 23 Nov, 2022

