A magistrate at the West Kowloon Court on Wednesday denied Courier Wong Chun-kit bail, citing national security concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
A magistrate at the West Kowloon Court on Wednesday denied Courier Wong Chun-kit bail, citing national security concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hongkonger remanded in custody on national security grounds after allegedly reposting footage of anthem blunder

  • Courier Wong Chun-kit is accused of acting with seditious intent by allegedly publishing offensive online content between start of 2021 and November this year
  • Wong denied bail after judge says he cannot be sure defendant would not commit further offences threatening national security

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:44pm, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A magistrate at the West Kowloon Court on Wednesday denied Courier Wong Chun-kit bail, citing national security concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
A magistrate at the West Kowloon Court on Wednesday denied Courier Wong Chun-kit bail, citing national security concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE