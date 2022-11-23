A magistrate at the West Kowloon Court on Wednesday denied Courier Wong Chun-kit bail, citing national security concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hongkonger remanded in custody on national security grounds after allegedly reposting footage of anthem blunder
- Courier Wong Chun-kit is accused of acting with seditious intent by allegedly publishing offensive online content between start of 2021 and November this year
- Wong denied bail after judge says he cannot be sure defendant would not commit further offences threatening national security
