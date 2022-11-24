The former headquarters of Apple Daily at Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
The former headquarters of Apple Daily at Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai warned he could face 10-year management ban after fraud convictions over use of Apple Daily office for consultancy firm

  • Judge tells Lai, 74, that ban on direction and management of businesses could be in addition to jail time
  • Lai’s counsel tells court at mitigation hearing that Dico Consultants set up at Apple Daily headquarters for ‘convenience’ and that no deliberate plan was involved

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:41pm, 24 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The former headquarters of Apple Daily at Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
The former headquarters of Apple Daily at Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE