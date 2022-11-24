The former headquarters of Apple Daily at Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai warned he could face 10-year management ban after fraud convictions over use of Apple Daily office for consultancy firm
- Judge tells Lai, 74, that ban on direction and management of businesses could be in addition to jail time
- Lai’s counsel tells court at mitigation hearing that Dico Consultants set up at Apple Daily headquarters for ‘convenience’ and that no deliberate plan was involved
The former headquarters of Apple Daily at Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong