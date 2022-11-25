(From left) Cardinal Joseph Zen, Margaret Ng, Hui Po-keung and Denise Ho at a press conference last year. Photo: Edmond So
Retired Hong Kong cardinal Joseph Zen, 5 others fined up to HK$4,000 each over failure to register legal defence fund set up for protesters

  • Case centres on whether registration under the Societies Ordinance is required for fund and if accused were office-bearers
  • Ruling seen as prelude to more legal troubles for six core members, as national security police continue probe into group’s alleged collusion with foreign forces

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:55pm, 25 Nov, 2022

