(From left) Cardinal Joseph Zen, Margaret Ng, Hui Po-keung and Denise Ho at a press conference last year. Photo: Edmond So
Retired Hong Kong cardinal Joseph Zen, 5 others fined up to HK$4,000 each over failure to register legal defence fund set up for protesters
- Case centres on whether registration under the Societies Ordinance is required for fund and if accused were office-bearers
- Ruling seen as prelude to more legal troubles for six core members, as national security police continue probe into group’s alleged collusion with foreign forces
(From left) Cardinal Joseph Zen, Margaret Ng, Hui Po-keung and Denise Ho at a press conference last year. Photo: Edmond So