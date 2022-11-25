Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai leaves the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s top court reserves ruling till Monday on allowing prominent UK lawyer to defend jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai in national security case
- Justice department had taken case to higher courts in rarely seen all-out effort to block an overseas lawyer from joining local trial
- Lai, 74, will take the stand next week on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one similar charge of collusion, on top of a sedition charge
