Police have charged an unregistered practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine with manslaughter over the death of a woman two years ago. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Unregistered Chinese medicine practitioner charged with manslaughter over woman’s death 2 years ago in Hong Kong

  • Police say case reclassified from previous charge of practising traditional Chinese medicine without registration after consulting Department of Justice
  • Victim died several hours after receiving acupuncture treatment from suspect on December 10, 2020

Edith Lin

Updated: 11:03pm, 25 Nov, 2022

