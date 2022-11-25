Police have charged an unregistered practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine with manslaughter over the death of a woman two years ago. Photo: Warton Li
Unregistered Chinese medicine practitioner charged with manslaughter over woman’s death 2 years ago in Hong Kong
- Police say case reclassified from previous charge of practising traditional Chinese medicine without registration after consulting Department of Justice
- Victim died several hours after receiving acupuncture treatment from suspect on December 10, 2020
