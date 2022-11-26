Tam Yiu-chung is Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China’s top legislative body will have to ‘make adjustments’ to Hong Kong national security law if tycoon Jimmy Lai allowed foreign lawyer in trial, veteran politician warns
- Tam Yiu-chung, city’s sole delegate to National People’s Congress Standing Committee, issues second and strongest warning ahead of court decision on issue
- Court of Final Appeal will give decision on suitability of overseas lawyers to take up cases involving national security law on Monday
