PolyU was the scene of fierce clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in November 2019. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: 6 found guilty of rioting in first trial related to PolyU campus siege in 2019
- District Court judge remands five men and a woman, aged between 18 and 23, in custody until December 10 for sentencing
- Defendants, including three students, were among a group of protesters suspected of breaking out from the campus
