PolyU was the scene of fierce clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in November 2019. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 6 found guilty of rioting in first trial related to PolyU campus siege in 2019

  • District Court judge remands five men and a woman, aged between 18 and 23, in custody until December 10 for sentencing
  • Defendants, including three students, were among a group of protesters suspected of breaking out from the campus

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 1:05am, 27 Nov, 2022

