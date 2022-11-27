Police officers collect evidence from the Hong Kong Coliseum. Photo: Felix Wong
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Mirror accident: installations at concerts to be reviewed by third-party inspectors under planned Hong Kong pilot scheme, culture minister says

  • Project to be implemented at a few large-scale events first, culture minister says
  • Planned scheme will determine details such as which items should be verified, to what extent, and selection process for performances

Fiona Sun
Updated: 5:06pm, 27 Nov, 2022

