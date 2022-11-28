London-based barrister Tim Owen (centre) had earlier been granted permission to join Jimmy Lai’s legal team. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

developing | Hong Kong’s top court upholds decision to allow British barrister to defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai in national security law trial

  • Chief judge of the High Court had earlier approved barrister Tim Owen’s participation in light of ‘clear’ public interest
  • Jimmy Lai, 74, will go on trial before a panel of three High Court judges starting on Thursday

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:35pm, 28 Nov, 2022

