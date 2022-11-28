London-based barrister Tim Owen (centre) had earlier been granted permission to join Jimmy Lai’s legal team. Photo: Dickson Lee
developing | Hong Kong’s top court upholds decision to allow British barrister to defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai in national security law trial
- Chief judge of the High Court had earlier approved barrister Tim Owen’s participation in light of ‘clear’ public interest
- Jimmy Lai, 74, will go on trial before a panel of three High Court judges starting on Thursday
