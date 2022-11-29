The Court of Final Appeal has dismissed the secretary for justice’s bid to overturn the permission granted to London-based Timothy Owen (seen in black mask) to join Jimmy Lai’s defence. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai’s trial could be deferred by month or more while Beijing interprets national security law, analysts say
- City leader John Lee is asking Beijing’s top legislative body to interpret the law, with the committee’s next meeting scheduled for December 30.
- One legal scholar says the case underlines a wider issue of ‘a broader pattern of blocking due process rights in national security trials’
The Court of Final Appeal has dismissed the secretary for justice’s bid to overturn the permission granted to London-based Timothy Owen (seen in black mask) to join Jimmy Lai’s defence. Photo: Dickson Lee