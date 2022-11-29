The Court of Final Appeal has dismissed the secretary for justice’s bid to overturn the permission granted to London-based Timothy Owen (seen in black mask) to join Jimmy Lai’s defence. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai’s trial could be deferred by month or more while Beijing interprets national security law, analysts say

  • City leader John Lee is asking Beijing’s top legislative body to interpret the law, with the committee’s next meeting scheduled for December 30.
  • One legal scholar says the case underlines a wider issue of ‘a broader pattern of blocking due process rights in national security trials’

Chris LauJeffie LamWilliam Zheng
Chris Lau Jeffie Lam and William Zheng

Updated: 1:13am, 29 Nov, 2022

