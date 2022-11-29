A suspect being escorted into a police van at Kimberley Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Handout
Sex workers from Russia, Japan among 17 arrested in Hong Kong police operation against triad-run vice syndicate using 5 hotels
- One of the suspects tested positive for Covid-19 and was sent to hospital for treatment; police believed to be tracking down her clients
- The ring used five hotels, some of which are five-star establishments, with one room functioning as an operations centre
