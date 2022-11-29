Muhammad Kamran Chaudhry leaves Eastern Court last month. Photo: Brian Wong
Lawyer cleared of misleading Hong Kong police after magistrate points to concerns in officers’ testimony
- Muhammad Kamran Chaudhry was accused of exaggerating what transpired as police officers led him out of station
- But magistrate acquits him after reviewing CCTV footage and says Chaudhry may have overstated what happened without intending to mislead
