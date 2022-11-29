A woman who was found guilty of a charge arising from a video of her cat trapped in a washing machine posted online has won an appeal against her conviction. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong woman found guilty of trapping her cat in washing machine wins appeal against conviction but could face retrial

  • Yuki Wong was sentenced to 80 hours of community service after she posted video of cat in washing machine
  • Insurance agent is not off the hook yet as prosecutors consider application for retrial at magistrates’ court

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:12pm, 29 Nov, 2022

