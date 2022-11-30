An appellate court in Hong Kong has upheld a five-year jail sentence handed to a university student for inciting secession under the national security law, ruling that his guilty plea is not enough to further reduce the penalty. The Court of Appeal on Wednesday held in a landmark ruling that judges could not impose sentences below the minimum stipulated in the national security law for serious crimes no matter how much the offender deserved a lesser penalty, except in very limited circumstances. Chief Judge of the High Court Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor said the national security law was enacted with the primary objective of penalising acts endangering the country’s safety as soon and effective as possible, and that not all mitigating factors were applicable. Only those that did not undermine the expressed intention of the new law were permissible, he added. Student accused of weapons offences charged under Hong Kong security law The court debate centred on the proper application of minimum sentences, which were introduced into Hong Kong’s common law system by Beijing through the national security legislation. Engineering undergraduate Lui Sai-yu, 25, was jailed in April for advocating Hong Kong’s independence and resistance against the Chinese Communist Party on social media. District Court judge Amanda Woodcock, who is among the few jurists approved by the city’s leader to oversee national security proceedings, initially imposed a prison term of 44 months after cutting a third off a starting point of 5½ years. The reduction was in line with the Court of Appeal’s sentencing guidelines set in 2016, whereby an offender can receive one-third remission on the grounds of a timely guilty plea. Serious national security crimes ‘must carry minimum jail term’ in Hong Kong But Woodcock revised her sentence at the request of prosecutors after acknowledging she could only trim the defendant’s term by six months at the most as the case involved a serious incitement offence. Article 21 of the national security law states that anyone who incites secession “shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of not less than five years but not more than 10 years” if the offence is of a serious nature.