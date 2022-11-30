Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei outside the District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong protests: leader of city’s largest opposition party cleared of unlawful assembly charge
- Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei was arrested near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, the site of one of the most violent episodes in the 2019 unrest
- Some among nine others arrested with Lo have been jailed after pleading guilty to the same offence
