Patrick Chow appears at Wan Chai Court. Chow, who was shot while trying to take a police officer’s gun during a protest in 2019, was found guilty of three charges. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong protests: man shot while trying to take policeman’s gun sentenced to 6 years in prison
- Patrick Chow, 23, was found guilty of attempted robbery, obstructing a police officer and attempted escape from lawful custody
- Former student was set to be sentenced in October but sitting was adjourned because he had a medical condition and was taken to hospital
