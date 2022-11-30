The police officer was stabbed outside Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The police officer was stabbed outside Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer has not returned to full duty over a year after Causeway Bay knife attack

  • Constable So King-cho tells Coroner’s Court he has been taking sick leave on and off since hospital discharge on July 19 last year
  • Inquest into death of suspected assailant is expected to last six days before a jury of five

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 10:13pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The police officer was stabbed outside Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The police officer was stabbed outside Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE