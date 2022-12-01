Two men in Hong Kong died in a fire at a block of flats in Wan Chai in the early hours of Thursday, with authorities launching an investigation into the blaze after one of them was found with a knife wound. Emergency personnel were called in when police received multiple reports of the incident at Kam Lok Mansion on Lockhart Road at 3.47am. Fire crews battle blaze at Hong Kong mansion of ex-film star Brigitte Lin More than 10 residents were evacuated from the building, according to the force. The fire was put out by 4.55am. A police spokeswoman said a man thought to be aged between 50 and 60 was found unconscious in the burning flat and was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital, where he later died. “Another man in his thirties, suffering from a knife wound, was also found in the flat and certified dead at the scene,” she said. As of 10am, police and fire officers were investigating the cause of the fire. More to follow ...