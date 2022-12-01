The former Cathay staff were found to have flouted quarantine rules. Photo: SCMP
2 former Cathay Pacific flight attendants jailed for 8 weeks for breaching Hong Kong’s Covid quarantine rules

  • Duo thought to be responsible last year for sparking cluster in city’s fifth and most severe wave of infections
  • Wong’s claims that carrier’s guidelines were misleading dismissed by judge who called their reasons for leaving home before receiving test results ‘incredible’

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:23pm, 1 Dec, 2022

