Hong Kong police arrested four people in a series of police raids on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong doctor among 4 arrested after 3 women who received Botox injections at Jordan beauty centre showed symptoms of serious illness
- The Post learns doctor also among six medical practitioners arrested by police earlier on suspicion of issuing bogus Covid-19 vaccine exemption certificates
- One victim received beauty treatment on calves and shoulders, while the other two underwent injections on face
