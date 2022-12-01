Hong Kong police arrested four people in a series of police raids on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrested four people in a series of police raids on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong doctor among 4 arrested after 3 women who received Botox injections at Jordan beauty centre showed symptoms of serious illness

  • The Post learns doctor also among six medical practitioners arrested by police earlier on suspicion of issuing bogus Covid-19 vaccine exemption certificates
  • One victim received beauty treatment on calves and shoulders, while the other two underwent injections on face

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:43pm, 1 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested four people in a series of police raids on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrested four people in a series of police raids on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE