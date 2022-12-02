The nurse was found not to have administered some Covid jabs. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong nurse gets 6 months’ prison for forging Covid jab records to circumvent vaccine pass scheme, 3 others also jailed

  • Carmen Ho, 34, and three others conspired to frustrate city’s efforts in boosting inoculation rates amid a surging fifth wave of infections, court finds
  • Two sisters each jailed for three months while housewife gets two months in prison

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:57pm, 2 Dec, 2022

