The nurse was found not to have administered some Covid jabs. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong nurse gets 6 months’ prison for forging Covid jab records to circumvent vaccine pass scheme, 3 others also jailed
- Carmen Ho, 34, and three others conspired to frustrate city’s efforts in boosting inoculation rates amid a surging fifth wave of infections, court finds
- Two sisters each jailed for three months while housewife gets two months in prison
