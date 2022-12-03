According to a YouTube video, the song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ was played at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship. Photo: Youtube
Protest song played instead of Chinese national anthem at Dubai powerlifting event, Hong Kong athlete makes ‘T’ sign to signal stop
- According to a YouTube video, the song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ was played at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship on Friday
- Incident follows a series of mix-ups involving the Chinese national anthem at rugby matches
According to a YouTube video, the song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ was played at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship. Photo: Youtube