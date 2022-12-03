According to a YouTube video, the song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ was played at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship. Photo: Youtube
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Protest song played instead of Chinese national anthem at Dubai powerlifting event, Hong Kong athlete makes ‘T’ sign to signal stop

  • According to a YouTube video, the song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ was played at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship on Friday
  • Incident follows a series of mix-ups involving the Chinese national anthem at rugby matches

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 11:53am, 3 Dec, 2022

