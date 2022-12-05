Hong Kong police are searching for an arsonist who set two hand dryers alight in a public toilet in a Sai Ying Pun park. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police looking to track down arsonist who set public toilet hand dryers on fire
- Firefighters called to King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun after passer-by spots flames in toilets
- Case has been classified as arson, police say
