Anti-extradition bill protesters throw bricks outside Tseung Kwan O Police Station in 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: computer technician jailed for 32 months over rioting outside police station
- District Court also fines Jason Tam, 24, for smashing glass window at Tseung Kwan O Police Station amid anti-government protests in 2019
- Tam was among 300 people who paralysed traffic in the Kowloon East district in rally against now-withdrawn extradition bill
