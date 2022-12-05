Anti-extradition bill protesters throw bricks outside Tseung Kwan O Police Station in 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: computer technician jailed for 32 months over rioting outside police station

  • District Court also fines Jason Tam, 24, for smashing glass window at Tseung Kwan O Police Station amid anti-government protests in 2019
  • Tam was among 300 people who paralysed traffic in the Kowloon East district in rally against now-withdrawn extradition bill

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:14pm, 5 Dec, 2022

