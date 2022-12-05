About 160 urns were vandalised near a Tin Shui Wai village in November. Hong Kong police have arrested a suspect. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Crime in Hong Kong
Businessman arrested on suspicion of destroying 214 urns in 15 graveyards and 6 sculptures in 3 temples across Hong Kong

  • Luxury watch dealer, 38, intercepted by police one and half hours after he allegedly broke a sculpture in Shau Kei Wan temple
  • Police are investigating suspect’s personal background and mental state to establish motive for the crimes

Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:19pm, 5 Dec, 2022

