About 160 urns were vandalised near a Tin Shui Wai village in November. Hong Kong police have arrested a suspect. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Businessman arrested on suspicion of destroying 214 urns in 15 graveyards and 6 sculptures in 3 temples across Hong Kong
- Luxury watch dealer, 38, intercepted by police one and half hours after he allegedly broke a sculpture in Shau Kei Wan temple
- Police are investigating suspect’s personal background and mental state to establish motive for the crimes
