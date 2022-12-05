Tonnes of frozen meat have been seized by Hong Kong customs officers after a cargo ship and a speedboat were intercepted off Lamma Island. Photo: SCMP
6 arrested after Hong Kong customs officers seize HK$2.2 million worth of frozen meat after cargo ship intercepted off Lamma Island
- A total of 25 tonnes of meat seized after officers saw ship transfer bags to speedboat
- Six men bailed as police investigation into the incident continue
