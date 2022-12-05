A passer-by discovered the incident in the early hours of Monday. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police investigating spate of vandalism targeting grocery store chain after another stolen taxi ploughs into its Tai Po shop

  • Possible money dispute being investigated by crime squad officers, after same company targeted four times in five weeks
  • Passer-by discovers taxi sticking out of the storefront just after 3am, police say no items stolen from the supermarket

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:20pm, 5 Dec, 2022

