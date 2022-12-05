People queue to leave tributes to Queen Elizabeth outside the British consulate in Hong Kong. The outpouring of sympathy sparked calls to decolonise the city’s laws. Photo: Sam Tsang
Authorities seek to drop relics of British rule from Hong Kong ordinances in an effort to ‘decolonise’ laws
- Legislators aim to do away with terms such as ‘Letters Patent’ and ‘the Queen’ among others
- Officials slammed for slow pace of ‘decolonising’ laws since reunification with China 25 years ago
