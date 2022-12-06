Hong Kong police have arrested 13 on suspicion of laundering HK$168 million through 100 bank accounts. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police shut down money-laundering syndicate suspected of processing HK$168 million through 100 bank accounts
- According to the force, HK$27 million came from 354 cases of deception, including online employment scams
- Police urge members of the public not to lend or sell their bank accounts or e-wallets to others for handling money from unknown sources
Hong Kong police have arrested 13 on suspicion of laundering HK$168 million through 100 bank accounts. Photo: Shutterstock