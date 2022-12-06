Sina, not her real name, from East Africa, who was a successful non-refoulement case, said she had difficulty explaining she had been raped in her homeland in a foreign language. Photo: Dickson Lee
Sina, not her real name, from East Africa, who was a successful non-refoulement case, said she had difficulty explaining she had been raped in her homeland in a foreign language. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

New get-tough policy on refugee appeals against deportation orders comes into force in Hong Kong

  • ‘Updated removal policy’ introduced on Wednesday without fanfare; government says it will end abuse of appeals system
  • But human rights lawyers warn of ‘potential violations’ of right not to be returned to a jurisdiction where refugees could face harm

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:43pm, 6 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sina, not her real name, from East Africa, who was a successful non-refoulement case, said she had difficulty explaining she had been raped in her homeland in a foreign language. Photo: Dickson Lee
Sina, not her real name, from East Africa, who was a successful non-refoulement case, said she had difficulty explaining she had been raped in her homeland in a foreign language. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE