Sina, not her real name, from East Africa, who was a successful non-refoulement case, said she had difficulty explaining she had been raped in her homeland in a foreign language. Photo: Dickson Lee
New get-tough policy on refugee appeals against deportation orders comes into force in Hong Kong
- ‘Updated removal policy’ introduced on Wednesday without fanfare; government says it will end abuse of appeals system
- But human rights lawyers warn of ‘potential violations’ of right not to be returned to a jurisdiction where refugees could face harm
Sina, not her real name, from East Africa, who was a successful non-refoulement case, said she had difficulty explaining she had been raped in her homeland in a foreign language. Photo: Dickson Lee