Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei has been rearrested and released on bail after Hong Kong prosecutors applied for permission to appeal against his acquittal. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei has been rearrested and released on bail after Hong Kong prosecutors applied for permission to appeal against his acquittal. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Leader of Hong Kong’s largest opposition party rearrested as prosecutors seek to appeal against acquittal

  • Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei was cleared of taking part in an unlawful assembly near Polytechnic University in 2019
  • Lo released on HK$5,000 bail on condition he surrender all travel documents, remain in Hong Kong and report to police weekly

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:25pm, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei has been rearrested and released on bail after Hong Kong prosecutors applied for permission to appeal against his acquittal. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei has been rearrested and released on bail after Hong Kong prosecutors applied for permission to appeal against his acquittal. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE