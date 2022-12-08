A still of the viral video from Facebook, showing the animal landing on the ground after the impact.
Hong Kong police arrest taxi driver after viral video shows vehicle fatally ramming into cow in New Territories
- The 59-year-old driver has also been detained over interfering with evidence, according to source, who says suspect repaired his taxi and did not report incident
- Another motorist, 23, arrested in separate case of dangerous driving in Hung Hom after collision with minibus injures 15
