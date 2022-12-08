Police escort the suspects to a vehicle after the raid in a Tin Shui Wai hotel. Photo: Handout
3 Hong Kong women arrested after police find HK$400,000 worth of drugs in New Territories hotel room suspected to be used as packing facility
- Officers seized 420 grams of suspected ketamine, 230 grams of suspected cocaine and 10 grams of crystal meth in the hotel room
- In the first nine months of this year, seizures of the five major illegal drugs in the city dropped by 58.5 per cent to 4.4 tonnes compared with same period in 2021
