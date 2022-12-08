A woman has been arrested for allegedly doxxing her husband’s former lover. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong woman arrested for allegedly doxxing husband’s former lover
- Wife allegedly posts former lover’s personal details and photos on social media along with negative comments and allegations
- Privacy watchdog reminds the public that doxxing is a serious offence and is punishable by up to five years in jail and HK$1 million fine
A woman has been arrested for allegedly doxxing her husband’s former lover. Photo: Shutterstock