Police have received a total of 159 related reports of suspected credit card fraud. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong Monetary Authority orders probe into credit card fraud surge as victims with Standard Chartered vent frustration on social media

  • Angry users flood Standard Chartered’s Facebook page with complaints about allegedly unauthorised transactions in foreign currencies
  • Hong Kong’s de facto central bank demands local lender take measures to protect its customers and investigate cause of incident

Jess Ma
Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Dec, 2022

