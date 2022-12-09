The arrested officer works at Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police officer arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting prostitution racket ringleader to stay in city illegally
- Crime-squad officers also investigating whether constable, 46, tipped off the syndicate over anti-vice operations, source says
- Officer worked at Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station while syndicate operated in hotels in the district with sex workers from Russia, Japan and mainland China
