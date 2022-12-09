An ex-employee of a leading child protection group has been jailed for 15 months for assaulting nine toddlers. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong child abuse scandal: ex-carer jailed for 15 months in heaviest sentence to date linked to leading charity group
- Former childcare worker from Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children convicted of mistreating nine toddlers
- Security camera footage shows 24-year-old dragging orphan and another child by the head
